You’ve been taking the precautions and practicing social distancing, but do you know if you’ve been in close contact with someone who’s tested positive for COVID-19?

Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey explains…

(AUDIO)

Dr. Piercey says if you have been in close contact with someone who’s positive for the coronavirus…

(AUDIO)

As of Wednesday, there were 38 active cases in Weakley County and 65 active cases in Obion County.

Statewide, the Tennessee Department of Health reports 28,449 active cases.