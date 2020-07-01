With the substantial increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Tennessee over the past few weeks, Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey is urging Tennesseans to be vigilant in wearing facial coverings and social distancing.

In a media briefing yesterday, Dr. Piercey said now, at least half of all cases are from an unknown source, what she refers to as “community transmission.”

(AUDIO)

The state reported its highest single day case count Wednesday with 1,806 cases.