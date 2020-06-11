State lawmakers in Nashville continue to work on establishing a new budget.

House and Senate members returned to the Capitol on June 1st, following a shutdown in the session due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

District 77 State Representative Rusty Grills said lawmakers are now conducting business in a very safe environment.

Although Tennessee has taken a huge financial hit due to the shutown of businesses, industries and tourism, Grills said financial numbers have been better than anticipated.

The Newbern Republican said he anticipates the legislative session coming to a close next week.