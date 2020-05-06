Tennessee’s Economic Recovery Group has released additional guidance for openings in the state.

As part of the state economic recovery plan, the Recovery Group has announced the opening of the sectors of Recreation, Offices, Lodging, Construction and Manufacturing.

It was announced on Wednesday, that small group, non-contact recreation businesses like bowling alleys, arcades, dance classes, water sports, mini-golf and more will be able to reopen on Friday.

The Tennessee Pledge guidelines recommend capacity limits, spacing requirements, and frequent sanitization, among others.

Larger venues and activities where social distancing is not feasible remain closed.

Governor Bill Lee said as testing capacity and contact tracing ability continues to improve, it was time to get Tennesseans back to work safely and successfully.

The reopening on Friday applies to 89 of the state’s 95 counties.

Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan created individual plans, in consultation with the State and local health departments, to address the needs of those individual communities.