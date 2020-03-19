The State of Tennessee is now reporting that 154 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed since January 21st, which now includes a case in Dyer County.

Of the 154 cases, 75 have been reported in Davidson County, with 30 in Williamson County.

The latest report also showed Shelby County with four confirmed cases.

The largest affected group has been those in the age bracket of 21-to-30 years old, with 43 confirmed cases.

Those aged 31-to-40 have a total of 32 confirmed cases.

From Wednesday to Thursday in Tennessee, cases rose by 56.

In the State of Kentucky, 40 confirmed cases have been reported.

The first confirmed case in Western Kentucky has also been reported with a 69 year old male in Lyon County.

State officials have also reported a confirmed case in an eight-month old baby in Jefferson County, who is being treated at home.