“State of the Art” Radio System Almost Complete for Obion County Law Enforcement

Law enforcement officers in Obion County are close to the completion of a revamped communications system.

Emergency Management Director Danny Jowers updated the Obion County Commission this week, on a project the board approved with American Rescue Plan Act funding.(AUDIO)

The project included Obion County converting to the state radio system, with radios donated from the Tennessee Department of Safety.

Obion County Sheriff Karl Jackson expressed his appreciation for the new radio system, and the efforts by the Emergency Management Director.(AUDIO)

Jowers said he hoped to have the system completed in March or April.