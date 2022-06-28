State officials host grand opening of new Lodge at Paris Landing

State officials on Monday opened the new 91-guestroom Lodge at Paris Landing, an attraction featuring a full-service restaurant and lounge, with indoor and outdoor dining, and conference spaces to serve both business meetings and social functions at Paris Landing State Park.

“Tennesseans have looked forward to this opening, and the lodge delivers on every expectation,” said David Salyers, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “We know visitors will enjoy this destination, and we’re proud to begin the latest chapter in the history of this great park.”

“It’s an honor for us in General Services to partner with our colleagues in the Department of Environment and Conservation to make our state parks an attractive resource for Tennessee residents and visitors,” said Christi Branscom, commissioner of the Department of General Services. “I’m so proud of the work our teams have done at Paris Landing and I know it will be enjoyed by many for years to come.”

“What a privilege it is to join Tennessee State Parks and the team at TDEC in celebrating the grand opening of the new lodge at Paris Landing,” said Tennessee Department of Tourist Development Commissioner Mark Ezell. “Outdoor recreation is transformative growth in communities like Henry County, and TDTD is excited to promote this beautiful new lodge to the millions of visitors that come to enjoy the state’s stunning outdoor assets.”

The lodge offers many spaces to gather and relax, including fire pits, reading nooks, and living room areas. The design is inspired by the setting of Kentucky Lake and the commanding views of the open water. The rooms include several types of suites, all with lake views.

The lodge was designed by Goodwyn Mills Cawood (GMC), one of the largest architecture and engineering firms in the Southeast. The contractor was Doster, a leading provider of general contracting and construction management.

Paris Landing State Park is an 841-acre attraction on the widest part of the lake making it an outstanding location for water sports such as fishing, boating, swimming, and waterskiing. It is home to a par-72, 18-hole golf course. The park also has 10 three-bedroom cabins and features a campground with 45 sites with water and electric service, as well as 18 primitive campsites.