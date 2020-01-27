Kentucky State Police have announced an unusual arrest in connection with a series of tips.

For over four months, State Police at Post 1 has received numerous tips through their “Text A Tip” line, advising information about Keely Bennett, of Mayfield.

Reports said the tips began on October 19th and continued through January 23rd, indicating Bennett was either armed or dangerous, using or selling drugs, or a danger to herself or others.

Through an investigation conducted by Post 1 Sergeant Brett Miller and Detective John Sims of the Electronic Crimes Branch, it was determined the 20 year old Bennett was the individual reporting the tips.

She was taken into custody on an arrest warrant charging her with 48 misdemeanor counts each of falsely reporting an incident and harassing communications.

Reports said an investigation in the case is still ongoing.