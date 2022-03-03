State Police at Post 1 Seeking Vehicle Used in Business Damage

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 are seeking information about a vehicle involved in damage to a Mayfield business.

Reports said an employee of Creative Interiors notified State Police about damage to a gas line on the businesses air condition unit.

The employee said the damage occurred during the overnight hours on Tuesday.

Security video showed a black SUV, with a blue tarp on the back window, running over the gas line.

The operator was also seen exiting the SUV and tampering with the unit before leaving the scene.

Photos of the vehicle have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to contact State Police at Post 1, or their nearest law enforcement agency.