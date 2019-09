Kentucky State Police are investigating the theft of farm equipment in Carlisle County.

Post 1 reports said someone took a 2016 John Deere UTV and approximately $8,000 in tools from a farm site off State Route 80, near the Graves County line.

The theft occurred between 8:00 on Sunday night, and 9:00 on Monday morning.

Investigating Trooper Jay Dunn is requesting anyone with information about the theft to contact Post 1, where tips will remain anonymous.