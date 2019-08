Kentucky State Police, at Post 1, are investigating the death of an inmate from the Calloway County Jail.

State Police was notified of an inmate death on Thursday night at the Calloway County Jail.

78 year old Joe Barnett, of Murray, was discovered unresponsive after laying down in his bunk.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene, and an autopsy has been scheduled.

State Police reports say no foul play is suspected.