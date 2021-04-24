State Police Looking for Escapee From Paducah Facility

Troopers with Kentucky State Police are searching for a inmate who escaped from the Keaton Correctional Facility in Paducah.

Post 1 reports said sometime between 5:00 and 7:00 on Friday evening, 35 year old Joseph Blake Darnell, of Bowling Green, escaped from the facility.

Reports said Darnell’s direction of travel was unknown.

He is described as a white male with blue eyes and short brown hair, approximately six-feet tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds.

Anyone with any information about Joseph Blake Darnell is urged to contact Kentucky State Police at Post 1 Mayfield, or contact their nearest law enforcement agency.