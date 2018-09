Kentucky State Police released their activity report for the month of August for Post 1.

Reports indicated Troopers issued 720 citations during the 31 day period, which included 160 for speeding and 114 for seat belt and child restraint violations.

The report showed 575 call for service during the month, with 94 criminal cases opened.

The August report also indicated 173 criminal arrests were made, along with 20 driving under the influence arrests.

