State Police Post 1 Telecommunicator Honored for Work During Tornadoes

A Post 1 Kentucky State Police Telecommunicator has been honored for his work on December 10th.

Public Safety Telecommunication Supervisor Brandon Crews was on duty, when tornadoes entered the Post 1 District.

This month, Crews was recognized by the Kentucky Emergency Management Association for his efforts in the emergency response deployment.

Crews was responsible for orchestrating the response for multiple departments following the tornado outbreak.

Reports said in the first 24 hours following the tornado devastation, Post 1 processed over 3,000 emergency calls for service from affected counties.