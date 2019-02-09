The Kentucky State Police, Post 1 in Mayfield, received a call of a pedestrian being struck near KY 94 and KY 1212 on February 7th at approximately 1:36 P. M.

Preliminary investigation shows Ryan M. Henderson, 21 of Fulton, was traveling east on KY 94 driving a 2000 Ford pick-up truck.

Dairus T. Carr, 92 of Hickman, was walking across the highway towards his mailbox.

The wet roads were a factor in Mr. Henderson’s ability to stop in time.

Mr. Carr was transported to a hospital in Union City, due to his injuries, and passed away at approximately 5:57 P.M. while being transferred to a hospital in Memphis.

KSP Trooper Adam Jones is continuing his investigation.

KSP was assisted on the scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ken-Tenn EMS.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.