Kentucky State Police say a call to a reported shooting in Ballard County was inaccurate.

State Police at Post 1 received at call Saturday afternoon before 5:30, concerning a possible shooting at a home on Mount Pleasant Road, north of Kevil.

Deputies from the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, and later requested Kentucky State Police to investigate the incident.

Although the circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear at this time, Post 1 said it had been determined that the initial reports were not accurate.

Troopers continue with the investigation, and will release more information when it becomes available.