Troopers and Detectives with Kentucky State Police at Post 1, continue their investigation into an officer involved shooting that took place last Wednesday.

Reports said Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree responded to a residence on Forest Circle, near Cadiz, just before 1:00 Wednesday afternoon.

Just after responding, an altercation ensued between Sheriff Acree and 44 year old Bennie “Shawn” Biby at the residence.

During the altercation, Sheriff Acree discharged his service weapon, striking and fatally wounding Biby.

An autopsy was conducted last Thursday morning at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville.

Preliminary autopsy results showed Biby died from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

The investigation into the officer involved shooting continues by Kentucky State Police at Post 1.