Detectives with the Kentucky State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with an inmates death in Graves County.

Post 1 reports said 33 year old Mark Basham, of Paducah, is wanted for second degree manslaughter, promoting contraband, trafficking in methamphetamine, wanton endangerment, and being a persistent felony offender.

These charges are for an Indictment warrant in relation to the death of inmate Rodney Evans, of Hickman.

The 50 year old Evans was discovered unresponsive in a cell on the afternoon of April 20th, and later died at a Paducah hospital.

A second inmate was also taken to a hospital suffering from an overdose.

State Police are now asking for anyone with any information about Mark Basham to please contact the Post 1 headquarters, or their nearest law enforcement agency.