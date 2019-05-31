The Kentucky State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Graves County man who is wanted on multiple felonies.

Post 1 reports said 33 year old Clayton Davis, of Wingo, is wanted for absconding parole and failure to comply with the sex offender registry.

Troopers have received information that Davis could be in the south Graves County area, but has had previous addresses in Calloway, Marshall and McCracken County.

Davis is described as a white male who is 6’2” tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

He also has a history of being physically violent.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Clayton Davis is asked to contact Kentucky State Police at Post One, or their nearest law enforcement agency.