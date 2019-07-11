For the second time this week, Kentucky State Police at Post 1 are seeking the whereabouts of a sex offender.

Reports said investigators are seeking information about 57 year old Larry Eugene Glass, who was last known to live in Paducah.

State Police say Glass has failed to verify his address since early this year, and has now been issued a felony warrant for Failure to Comply with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry.

Anyone with any information about Larry Glass is urged to contact Kentucky State Police at Post 1, or their nearest law enforcement agency.