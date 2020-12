Kentucky State Police are investigating the theft of a truck in Mayfield on Wednesday morning.

Post 1 reports said at approximately 11:42, a 2005 single cab Dodge Ram 1500 was taken from the parking lot of a convenience store on U.S. 45 in Graves County.

Reports said a white male subject exited a car on the parking lot, and stole the truck, as the owner stood inside the store.

Post 1 reported the truck was last seen traveling south on U.S. 45, with the driver of the car also following behind.