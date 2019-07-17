Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help, as they try to retain the national title of “Best Looking Cruiser”.

KSP won the title with their squad car last year, edging out Georgia State Patrol by only 600 votes.

In this years “American Association of State Troopers” nationwide contest, Kentucky State Police is featuring a 2019 Dodge Charger parked at Churchill Downs.

The winning state cruiser will be featured on the cover of the Association of State Troopers 2020 wall calendar.

Voting for the best State Police cruiser started on Monday, and will conclude on July 30th.