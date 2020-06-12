Voters in Fulton County can now cast in-person ballots for the June State Primary at the County Office Complex in Hickman.

County Court Clerk Naomi Jones told Thunderbolt News the first week of in-person voting has gone well.

Those wanting to vote in-person can do so on Monday and Friday from 10:00 until 6:00, and on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:00 until 4:00.

In-person early voting will be held until June 22nd, with Primary Day voting on June 23rd from 6:00 until 6:00.

Ms. Jones said those wanting to cast absentee paper ballots for the primary, have until Monday to make the request.

The County Office Complex is located at 2216 Myron Cory Drive in Hickman.