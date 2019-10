These Black Oak educators achieved a “Level 5 status” by the State of Tennessee.

This is the highest teacher rating given by the state.

Left to Right: Jenifer Wilder, Melissa Jones, Amanda Dawkins, Richard Lynn, Linda Darnall, Lana Davis, Brandy Lattus, Alicia (Ali) Perkins, Ped Foster, Kayce Jones, Melissa Logan, Candace Taylor, and Jennifer Quinton.