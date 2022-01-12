State Rep. Bruce Griffey files legislation calling for paper ballots

Republican 75th District State Representative Bruce Griffey, of Paris, is filing legislation calling for paper ballots in Tennessee.

Representative Griffey tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

Representative Griffey talked about the support for his bill.

Griffey’s bill calls for the use of paper ballots instead of voting machines, and would require ballots to have a non-visible, non-producible security feature such as a watermark that would change from election to election to prevent fraudulent duplication, and also permits poll watchers to take video of proceedings at polling locations throughout the state.