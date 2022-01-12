State Rep. Tandy Darby named vice-chairman of Calendar and Rules Committee

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) has named State Representative Tandy Darby (R-Greenfield) as vice-chairman of the Calendar and Rules Committee for the 112th General Assembly.

The 26-member Calendar and Rules Committee is the final committee to review and approve all legislation before it goes to the House floor for a vote. Members consist of committee chairmen and leadership.

“Tandy Darby is an effective voice within our General Assembly,” Speaker Sexton said. “As an emerging leader, he’s already demonstrated his strong legislative abilities. I’m confident he’ll be successful as Vice-Chair of Calendar and Rules, and the entire committee will greatly benefit from his unique experiences.”

Darby, who was elected in 2020, also serves on the Education Administration and Agriculture and Natural Resources committees as well as the Higher Education and Agriculture and Natural Resources subcommittees.

“I’m honored to serve as vice-chairman of the Calendar and Rules Committee and grateful to Speaker Sexton for this opportunity,” Darby said. “I look forward to continuing to move legislation forward that improves the lives of all Tennesseans for generations to come.”

Tandy Darby represents House District 76 which includes all of Weakley and parts of Obion and Carroll Counties.