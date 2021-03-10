State Rep. Tandy Darby passes first bill

Republican 76th District State Representative Tandy Darby, of Greenfield, officially passed his first bill as a member of the Tennessee General Assembly Monday.

House Bill 23 requires the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) to survey all local education agencies, public charter schools, and state special schools to determine whether there is a sufficient number of licensed speech-language pathologists in the public schools to adequately meet student needs.

TDOE is required to report those findings to the education committees of the Senate and the House of Representatives by January 15, 2022.

“Speech-language pathologists play an important role in the educational experiences of many of our Tennessee students,” Darby said. “This bill will ensure that our students and speech-language pathologists are getting the support they deserve, and I applaud my colleagues for supporting this legislation.”

Darby’s 76th District includes all of Weakley County and portions of Carroll and Obion Counties.

He’s a member of the Agriculture & Natural Resources, Calendar & Rules, and Education Administration Committees and also serves on the Agriculture & Natural Resources and Higher Education Subcommittees.