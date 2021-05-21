State Rep. Tandy Darby secures $500,000 for UT Martin

State Representative Tandy Darby, of Greenfield, has secured half a million dollars in state funding for UT Martin.

The monies will be used for renovations to dormitories on the campus.

The appropriated funds are part of a $42.6 billion balanced budget passed by the Tennessee General Assembly that cuts taxes and provides significant investments in education, health care and economic development.

“These funds will contribute to campus enhancement efforts at the university and will improve campus life for current and future Skyhawks,” Darby said. “I appreciate my colleagues in the House and Senate for their continued support of UT Martin and their mission to educate future generations of leaders.”

Located in rural northwest Tennessee, UT Martin is one of three universities within the University of Tennessee System.

With a current enrollment of more than 7,200 students, UT Martin provides high-quality undergraduate and graduate educational programs to students in West Tennessee and beyond.

Darby represents the state’s 76th District, serving all of Weakley County and portions of Carroll and Obion Counties.