76th District State Representative Andy Holt has made a decision concerning his position of serving in the state legislature.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News Wednesday morning, the 38 year old Holt made an announcement to the voters of Weakley, Carroll and a portion of Obion County.

Holt spoke of his reason to step aside from public service in Nashville.

The 38 year old Holt said he will leave office in November following the General Election.

Holt said he and his wife have plans to improve their agritourism business, to diversify their current farm and to engage in other business opportunities.

Those who would have interest to seek the 76th District State Representatives seat now have until April 2nd to submit a petition to run for the seat.