State Representative Grills, Obion County Mayor McGuire, Applaud Health Department

77th District State Representative Rusty Grills, and Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire, praised vaccination efforts on Monday.

During the monthy meeting of the Obion County Commission at the Public Library, Grills was on hand to compliment the efforts of the local health department.(AUDIO)

Mayor McGuire spoke to the Commission, and those in attendance, applauding the results being seen since the vaccinations began.(AUDIO)

Mayor McGuire added that during the winter months, employees of the health department were administering vaccinations at the open Fairground site, when temperatures were in the teens and 20’s.