January 27, 2022
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. State Representative Rusty…

State Representative Rusty Grills Releases Statement Following Redistricting Plan

State Representative Rusty Grills Releases Statement Following Redistricting Plan

Tennessee 77th District State Representative Rusty Grills said part of his district in Obion County will now be changed in the redistricting plan…(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

Tennessee 77th District State Representative Rusty Grills has issued a statement following a redistricting plan that affects his area.

The Dyer County Republican represents the people of Dyer, Lake and Obion County.

Grills said the General Assembly this week approved a redistricting plan, that redraws House District 77 to exclude the southeastern portion of Obion County.

This area now becomes House District 82, with the election of a new representative in November.

With the change, Grill said he remains committed to serving as a voice for all of Northwest Tennessee.

Grills said regardless of where people live, he will always work for everyone during his time in the House of Representatives.

 

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology