State Representative Rusty Grills Releases Statement Following Redistricting Plan

Tennessee 77th District State Representative Rusty Grills has issued a statement following a redistricting plan that affects his area.

The Dyer County Republican represents the people of Dyer, Lake and Obion County.

Grills said the General Assembly this week approved a redistricting plan, that redraws House District 77 to exclude the southeastern portion of Obion County.

This area now becomes House District 82, with the election of a new representative in November.

With the change, Grill said he remains committed to serving as a voice for all of Northwest Tennessee.

Grills said regardless of where people live, he will always work for everyone during his time in the House of Representatives.