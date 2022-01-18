State Representative Says More Help Needed for West Tennessee

Tennessee 77th District State Representative Rusty Grills said more help is needed to assist communities affected by the destructive tornadoes in December.

Representative Grills told Thunderbolt News he was proud of the clean-up efforts put into place in the City of Samburg, but much more work is needed for those living on Lake Drive.(AUDIO)

The Dyer County Representative also said he was concerned about the inability to receive a Presidential Federal Disaster Declaration for the region.

Grills said he continues to have contact with the office of Tennessee 8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff, concerning the possible signing of the federal declaration.