Due to the conditions of fields at Richard Siegel Soccer Complex, and the projected forecast for Wednesday and Thursday of this week, the girls soccer State Championships have been moved back.

The tournament will be moved to next week with the same schedule.

Division I will play quarterfinals on Wednesday, semifinals on Thursday, and championship games on Saturday, November 9th.

Next Wednesday at 6:30, Westview will play Cosby, with McKenzie to play Adamsville at 7:30.