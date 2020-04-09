The Tennessee Department of Health has announced testing sites for COVID-19 today and tomorrow.

Thirty-six locations will be available across the state from 9:00 until noon both days.

Locally they include the Dyer County Health Department in Dyersburg, the Gibson County Health Department in Trenton and the Henry County Health Department in Paris

Nurses at each site will conduct nasal swab collection for testing, with results possibly available within 72 hours.

People in high-risk categories, including contacts of confirmed cases, people in occupations with exposure to large numbers of contacts, health care workers, and nursing home residents, are prioritized for testing.

Those who have suspected, or known cases of coronavirus but are not severely ill, should stay home while they recover.