Steak and Shake announced this week they are permanently closing 57 of their locations.

A release from the company said the COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse effect on the restaurant operations.

At the end of 2019, Steak and Shake consisted of 610 locations globally, with most in the United States.

The locations of the affected closings was not listed.

The restaurant has area locations in Paducah, Paris and Jackson.