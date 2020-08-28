The Obion County Fair hosted their annual Farmers Harvest Breakfast on Thursday morning.

Speaking to the crowd of producers, agriculture business leaders and elected officials was Tennessee 8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff, Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Charlie Hatcher and Union City’s Stephen Vaden.

In 2018, Vaden served as General Counsel of the United States Department of Agriculture and last year was nominated by President Trump to serve on the United States Court of International Trade.

When addressing those in attendance, Vaden spoke of the agriculture concerns of President Trump, including a recent call he received while making a stop at a local gas station. (AUDIO)

Vaden explained the level of support farmers are now receiving from Washington.(AUDIO)