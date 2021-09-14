Stephenson to be sworn-in as new Greenfield alderman

Leanna Stephenson will be sworn-in Tuesday afternoon as an alderman prior to this month’s Greenfield City Board meeting.

Stephenson was appointed to the position following the resignation of Thomas Tansil, Jr.

Stephenson will fill out the remaining term of the at-large position.

On the agenda for the meeting will be a discussion to amend a police car lease payment from capital outlay to debt services.

The Greenfield City Board meets at 5:30 in the Greenfield Board Room at the rear of the Police Department.