A Union City man taken into police custody in March, died of accidental causes according to autopsy results.

37 year old Sterling Higgins died during the early morning hours of March 25th at Baptist Memorial Hospital, approximately one hour after his arrest by Union City police.

Sheriff’s Office reports said Higgins became combative towards officers and staff during booking at the Obion County Jail, with an ambulance later called to the scene for transport to the local hospital.

Higgins was taken into custody after acting erratically at a Union City convenience store just before 2:00 in the morning.

Following word of Higgin’s death, Sheriff’s Office officials contacted the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s Office.

The autopsy report stated the cause of death as “excited delirium due to methamphetamine toxicity”.

The autopsy was performed on March 26th, with the release coming from the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Memphis.

The report was signed on August 7th by Forensic Pathology Fellow, Dr. William Sago, and Pathologist Dr. Marco Ross.