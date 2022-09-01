Steve Carr Takes Over as Obion County Mayor

Newly elected Obion County Mayor Steve Carr was officially sworn-in to serve the county residents on Wednesday.

After taking his oath of office from Circuit Court Judge Jeff Parham, Carr told Thunderbolt News about a special Bible he used for the ceremony.(AUDIO)

Carr also attended the swearing-in ceremonies of the County Commission members on Wednesday morning.

He said he looks forward to serving with the dedicated individuals who have the county interest in mind.(AUDIO)

A photo of Mayor Steve Carr during the swearing-in ceremony has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.