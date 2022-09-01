September 1, 2022
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Steve Carr Takes…

Steve Carr Takes Over as Obion County Mayor

Steve Carr Takes Over as Obion County Mayor

Steve Carr takes the oath of office from Circuit Court Judge Jeff Parham at the courthouse on Wednesday…..Carr’s wife Renee holds a family heirloom Bible that was used in the ceremony……(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

Newly elected Obion County Mayor Steve Carr was officially sworn-in to serve the county residents on Wednesday.

After taking his oath of office from Circuit Court Judge Jeff Parham, Carr told Thunderbolt News about a special Bible he used for the ceremony.(AUDIO)

 

Carr also attended the swearing-in ceremonies of the County Commission members on Wednesday morning.

He said he looks forward to serving with the dedicated individuals who have the county interest in mind.(AUDIO)

 

A photo of Mayor Steve Carr during the swearing-in ceremony has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology