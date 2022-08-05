Steve Carr Wins Obion County Mayors Race

Obion County will have a new County Mayor in September.

Steve Carr collected 2,010 votes to win the race, beating current Mayor Benny McGuire, who drew 1,771 votes.

Samburg Mayor John Glessner received 701 votes, Woodland Mills Mayor Joseph Lewis had 455 votes, and Justin Jones finished with 48.

Following election numbers on Thursday night, Carr told Thunderbolt News that he was proud of his campaign and the supporters.(AUDIO)

The Obion County Election Commission reported 5,092 total votes for the August 4th election.