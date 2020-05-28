Incumbent Tennessee State Senator John Stevens is seeking a third term in office.

The Huntingdon Republican won the 24th District seat in 2012, succeeding Democrat Roy Herron.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Stevens told about his early campaign promise for the residents of the six county district.

During his time in Nashville, Stevens said he has been focused on developing policies that benefit his constituents.

Stevens graduated from the University of Tennessee-Martin, and received his law degree from the University of Memphis.

The 24th Senate District covers Obion, Weakley, Gibson, Henry, Benton and Carroll County.