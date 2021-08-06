Steveson wins Olympic Gold

American Gable Steveson, who has close family ties to Weakley County, is an Olympic Gold Medal champion.

Steveson, is the son of 1985 Westview graduate Robert Steveson, of Minnesota. His grandparents, Don and Judy Steveson, and first cousin, Brooklyn Steveson, all live in Martin.

In Friday’s gold medal match, Steveson defeated Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili 10-8 to claim wrestling gold in the men’s freestyle 125-kilogram class.

Georgia challenged the final points, to no avail. Steveson, as is customary after his biggest wins, celebrated with a backflip.

Steveson outscored his opponents 23-0 in the first three rounds. He rolled past 2016 Olympic gold medalist Taha Akgul 8-0 in the quarterfinals.

Petriashvili, the No. 1 seed, is a three-time world champion who was an Olympic bronze medalist in the class in 2016. He led Steveson 8-5 in the final minute, but couldn’t handle the 21-year-old’s quickness late.

Steveson isn’t ready to look ahead yet, saying he’s “living in my moment.” He said he’ll return home to Minnesota and decompress before making decisions.