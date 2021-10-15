Stevie Gossett tabbed to take UCHS softball reigns

Union City High School’s new softball coach already has plenty of purple and gold in his closet.

Union City Schools Communications Director Mike Hutchens says Stevie Gossett, a 2010 UCHS graduate and an assistant coach for the Golden Tornado baseball team for the past six years, has been named the head coach of the Union City softball program.

Gossett, who played both baseball and football as a student-athlete at UC High School, will assume the position previously held by J.B. Suiter for the past five seasons.

The head coaching position will be the first for 29-year-old Gossett. In addition to serving as an integral part of Cole McAdams’ baseball staff the past six years, he has also been part of the UC football program as an aide.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity of running my own program,” Gossett said. “I feel like I’ve learned so much during my time with the baseball program and think that I’ve contributed to our success in the past several years.

“This will give me the opportunity to put my mark on something at Union City Schools. It’s a place I love dearly, and my wife (Katie) and I plan on making our home here for a long time.”

Jason Qualls and Kristian Davis will serve as assistants to Gossett. Qualls has experience in that capacity in both softball and baseball, while Davis gained seasoning recently when she took over the UCMS reigns last month.

UCHS Principal Jacob Cross is supremely confident in the high school program’s new regime.

“I am thrilled about this new coaching staff,” Cross said. “Coach Gossett has a great baseball mind that I’m sure will easily translate to softball. More importantly, he has tremendous leadership and organizational skills and an infectious enthusiasm.

“He also bleeds Purple and Gold, and I know he will give everything he’s got for UC.

“Coach Qualls is a seasoned coach in both baseball and softball whose experience will be a tremendous asset. Coach Davis brings playing experience from both the high school and collegiate level and is a solid role model for these young women. This is special group of coaches, I believe.”

Gossett insists he understands both the similarities and differences between baseball and softball and believes his philosophy of stressing fundamentals will make for an easy transition.

“The fundamentals are essentially the same for both,” he said. “You have to be able to field the ball and throw it, to run the bases well and to pitch well. Those basics will always give you the chance to win and be successful.

“Having both Coach Qualls and Coach Davis on the staff is a major plus for me. I think — as a whole — it’ll be a good mix and that everyone will bring something different and something positive to the table.”

Gossett met with his new squad Friday to lay out offseason plans.