The UT Martin men’s basketball program secured another big commitment today, as Anthony Thomas signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Skyhawks in 2020-21.

Hailing from Baltimore, Md., Thomas is a 6-7, 175-pound guard out of Olympus Preparatory Academy in Williamstown, NJ. He will be a freshman next fall as the fifth signee in UT Martin head coach Anthony Stewart’s decorated signing class.

“Anthony is a young, talented player who is eager to come in, work hard and learn,” Stewart said. “He’s a long, athletic guard with huge upside who was a highly rated and recruited player throughout his high school career. He played point guard at Olympus Prep Academy but can also score at all three levels.”

Thomas is listed as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, ranking as the 50th best player at his position in the Class of 2020. Last season at OPA, Thomas earned NJHoops.com all-state honors for the independent/prep class, competing in over 40 games and events while taking part in the Great Atlantic Conference. He was identified as one of seven national standouts from the Hoop Group Fall High School Showcase in October.

Thomas spent his junior season at The Patrick School in Hillside, NJ. Prior to that, he attended Springbrook High School in Silver Spring, Md.

UT Martin’s 2020-21 signing class now includes Thomas, junior wing Cameron Holden (Forsythe, Ga./Gulf Coast State College), sophomore guard Eden Holt (Houston, Texas/Williston State College), freshman center Ksuan Casey (Madisonville, Ky./Madisonville-North Hopkins HS) and junior wing Jaron Williams (Rock Hill, SC/College of Central Florida).