Stewart County man charged in stabbing death

A Stewart County man is charged with murder in the stabbing death of woman Tuesday night in his home.

TBI Communications Director Josh Devine says 75-year-old Terence Brazil is charged in the death of 61-year-old Susan Dillow in a home on Commissary Hollow Road in Indian Mound.

During the investigation, agents learned Brazil had removed his clothing to wash blood from his body and gave false information to deputies when they responded to his 9-1-1 call, when he said he arrived home to find Dillow deceased.

Agents arrested Brazil and charged him with one count of First-Degree Murder, one count of Tampering with Evidence, and one count of False Reports.

He’s being held in the Stewart County Jail on a bond totaling $1,015,000.