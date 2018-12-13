For those who have not received their flu vaccination, there is still time to protect themselves from the sometimes deadly virus.

Baptist Memorial Hospital Infection Prevention Manager Robbie Taylor, spoke with Thunderbolt News about the status of the flu virus across the state.

Ms. Taylor said contrary to rumor and social media postings, the flu vaccination is safe in preventing people from becoming infected with the virus strain.

With the peak of the flu season coming with the new year, Ms. Taylor said it is not to late for people to receive the vaccination and protection it provides.

The Center for Disease Control reported around 80,000 people died last year from complications of the flu, marking the highest rate of death in 40 years.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...