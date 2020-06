Individuals and families receiving economic stimulus funds are reminded that the IRS is sending many Economic Impact Payments as prepaid debit cards instead of paper checks.

Many Americans are reportedly ignoring them because they believe the envelopes are junk mail or a scam.

The debit cards are arriving in plain envelopes from “Money Network Cardholder Services” like pictured below.

The cards are marked as Visa debit cards (as pictured here) and the back of the card has the logo for MetaBank.