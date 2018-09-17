Union City police are investigating the theft of two four wheelers from a residence.

Reports said officers were called Friday morning to 2211 Southmeade Street, where Robert Nichols discovered the theft.

Nichols told officers that his 14-foot trailer and two Honda four wheelers were taken sometime between 8:00 on Thursday night and 5:00 on Friday morning.

The value of the theft was listed at $800 for the trailer, and $7,000 for the stolen ATV’s.

Anyone with any information about the theft is asked to contact the Union City Police Department, or their Crimestoppers Tip Line.

