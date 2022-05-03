Stolen Boat in Union City Recovered on Shawtown Road

A boat and motor stolen from a truck in Union City was recovered.

36 year old Jimmy Lee Whitlow, of Obion, told Union City police he parked the truck and boat on West Main Street, after running out of gas leaving work.

Police reports said after a friend carried Whitlow to get gas, they returned to find the boat unhooked from the truck and taken.

Whitlow said the 16-foot boat and 25 horse power motor also contained multiple pieces of fishing equipment.

Police reports said approximately three hours after the theft, the boat and motor were located on Shawtown Road.