The Graves County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a single vehicle accident early Wednesday morning.

Reports said deputies arrived on KY-1686, near the Graves County-Hickman County line, where a vehicle had struck a bridge.

The vehicle was severely damaged, but Sheriff’s reports said no one could be located in or around the car.

The registered owner was contacted, and advised deputies that the vehicle had been stolen sometime overnight from a Hickman County residence.

The case remains under investigation.